“Take care of myself” - Superlek says he’s been prioritizing physical and mental health since losing to Nabil Anane

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had a rough time dealing with his loss to interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane.

Ad

Superlek not only dropped a three-round unanimous decision defeat to the Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, but he also lost his gold on the scales after failing weight and hydration.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek admits he has tried his best to stay away from Muay Thai after the loss and focus on his family.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"So after the fight I came back, I spent my time with the family. I stay a little bit distant from Muay Thai I want to take care of myself. I want to put health as my priority. I am now resting, listening to my body as much as I can, and then you know I'll just make a comeback."

Ad

Fans fully expect a comeback by 'The Kicking Machine' and hope to see him back in action sometime later this year.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects all-out war in inevitable Nabil Anane trilogy match: "Could be more fun"

Like everyone else, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects to run it back with Nabil Anane to settle the score once and for all, as soon as he's fully healed from all injuries.

Ad

As such, Superlek is confident the third fight against the Thai-Algerian phenom will be the best. The Thai veteran said:

"Yes, definitely if I have a chance I would want a rematch. It's just because, like I know that it wouldn't be easy, but could be more fun."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.