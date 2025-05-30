“Take care of myself” - Superlek says he’s been prioritizing physical and mental health since losing to Nabil Anane

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had a rough time dealing with his loss to interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane.
Superlek not only dropped a three-round unanimous decision defeat to the Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, but he also lost his gold on the scales after failing weight and hydration.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superlek admits he has tried his best to stay away from Muay Thai after the loss and focus on his family.
'The Kicking Machine' said:
"So after the fight I came back, I spent my time with the family. I stay a little bit distant from Muay Thai I want to take care of myself. I want to put health as my priority. I am now resting, listening to my body as much as I can, and then you know I'll just make a comeback."
Fans fully expect a comeback by 'The Kicking Machine' and hope to see him back in action sometime later this year.
Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects all-out war in inevitable Nabil Anane trilogy match: "Could be more fun"
Like everyone else, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects to run it back with Nabil Anane to settle the score once and for all, as soon as he's fully healed from all injuries.
As such, Superlek is confident the third fight against the Thai-Algerian phenom will be the best. The Thai veteran said:
"Yes, definitely if I have a chance I would want a rematch. It's just because, like I know that it wouldn't be easy, but could be more fun."
