Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate believes that she can perform better against Amanda Nunes at this point than she did in 2016.

After giving birth to a baby boy in June, Tate has started training actively once again, though she has not made any official announcements on her potential return to MMA.

The 34-year-old last fought Raquel Pennington in 2016 in a losing effort, following which she announced her retirement.

Miesha Tate says she is enjoying her training regime

While speaking to Michael Chiesa on MMA on SiriusXM, Miesha Tate asserted that she is enjoying her training regime which makes her feel like a fight against Amanda Nunes will be much more competitive than it was when she last fought her.

"I feel amazing... I feel like I could fight Amanda Nunes better tonight than the night that I fought her," said Tate.

I sucked in my last two fights. Absolutely sucked, I wasn't there I didn't show up. I was burned out, no one to blame but myself. It's ok. I'm happy now, It's refreshing to be enjoying training like I did in the beginning 💙 https://t.co/yISXfm6vTE — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 18, 2020

When asked if she plans to make a return to the octagon, Tate noted that she is not ruling out the possibility of a potential comeback and she wants to get back in the "competition shape".

"I am enjoying training right now... My focus is definitely a little all over the place, but I will say I am enjoying right now... I am having fun training"

"I am never a closed-door person, I never have been. I never said hey, I am never gonna fight again, I never said hey, I am never gonna grapple again. What I can tell you is, I wanna get in competition shape, I wanna grapple and I wanna enjoy myself, and you never know what could happen, but right now, I've spent four years, and I'm still retired, I'm still a Mama and I am just having fun, enjoying myself."

Revisiting Miesha Tate's career

Miesha Tate claimed the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight championship in 2011 before being dethroned by Ronda Rousey next year. She signed with UFC in 2013 and made her debut on The Ultimate Fighter against Cat Zingano in a losing effort.

Tate competed for the UFC Women's Bantamweight championship against her old adversary, Ronda Rousey, but fell short in the high-profiled rematch.

She then snapped a five-match win streak and emerged victorious against Holly Holm to become the champion, before losing two successive fights opposite Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington.

The most wins in UFC/Strikeforce bantamweight history belong to the champ @MieshaTate! #UFC200 pic.twitter.com/YHHZLEJoyQ — UFC (@ufc) July 5, 2016

Miesha Tate is currently the Vice-President of ONE Championship, and the world of MMA will certainly be set abuzz with the possible return of the former UFC champion.