'I feel like I'm the guy' - Tim Elliott wants to face Sean O'Malley at UFC 264

Tim Elliott has asserted his desire to face Sean O'Malley at UFC 264. 'Sugar' was scheduled to fight Louis Smolka at the event, but a staph infection caused the 29-year-old to withdraw from the fight. Several notable fighters have subsequently offered to face O'Malley.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott has taken to his official Twitter account to reveal that he's willing to fight UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley at UFC 264. Fans can check out Elliott's tweets embedded below:

I’ll be in Vegas that weekend! I can make 135 easy.. my opponent just pulled out for my June 26th fight!! I feel like I’m the guy. — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) June 29, 2021

I’ll take that! My opponent was injured! — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) June 29, 2021

The UFC 264 event is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10th, 2021. As suggested in his tweets, Tim Elliott stated that he will be in Vegas during the UFC 264 weekend. Elliott added that he could make the bantamweight limit with no effort.

Additionally, Tim Elliott shed light upon the fact that a recent fight fell apart. Elliott alluded to his UFC Vegas 30 (June 26th, 2021) fight against Su Mudaerji having been canceled. Mudaerji pulled out of their contest due to a knee injury.

Resultantly, Tim Elliott was left without an opponent for UFC Vegas 30. Elliott wasn’t booked against a replacement opponent on the card. Nevertheless, the perennial flyweight contender is fresh off his training camp for the UFC Vegas 30 (June 26th, 2021) event and is now volunteering to step in on short notice for the UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021) event.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the UFC is looking to find a replacement opponent for Sean O’Malley at UFC 264. The fight card is one of the most high-profile combat sports cards of the 2021 calendar year, and O’Malley is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in MMA today.

Needless to say, the belief is that the promotion will look to keep O’Malley on the card and will probably finalize a replacement opponent for his UFC 264 matchup within the next few days.

A win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 could significantly improve Tim Elliott’s position in the UFC

Sean O'Malley

Tim Elliott had competed for UFC gold earlier in his career, coming up short against the legendary Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in their UFC flyweight title fight in 2016.

The talented fighter has faced several trials in his career in the ensuing years. Regardless, a win for Tim Elliott over a rising star like Sean O’Malley would significantly improve his position in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley is currently without an opponent for UFC 264 after Louis Smolka withdrew due to a staph infection, Smolka’s manager told @marc_raimondi.



Smolka's withdrawal was first reported by Ariel Helwani and UFC is looking for a replacement to fight O’Malley, sources said. pic.twitter.com/KOEVIvPHQW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 29, 2021

