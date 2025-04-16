“I feel like I'm still dreaming” - Yuya Wakamatsu still can’t believe he’s the undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion

Newly crowned undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan is still trying to process the biggest achievement of his professional fighting career.

Wakamatsu defeated longtime rival and former titleholder 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil to capture the flyweight MMA gold late last month, delivering a first-round technical knockout victory in front of his hometown crowd at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Wakamatsu says he still can't believe he's now a ONE world champion.

'Little Piranha' said:

"It just happened so quickly. So yes, even now, I feel like all this is a dream. I feel like I'm still dreaming. I don't know what to do, you know."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23rd.

Yuya Wakamatsu talks about incredible night for Japanese fighters at ONE 172: "It was a great experience"

Team Japan won big at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang event in Saitama last month, that ONE flyweight MMA king 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu can't stop raving about it.

Wakamatsu was among a strong Japanese contingent who brought home massive victories at the historic event.

He said of the experience:

"I’m happy with how things went for some of us Japanese athletes. I’m really grateful for a show like ONE 172. It was a great experience, you know."

As for what's next for the Japanese MMA star, he says he hasn't really given it much thought yet:

"For now, I’m happy with my win and the title I got over Adriano Moraes. I haven’t thought about anything yet in the future, but I’m thankful for all my teammates and everyone who helped me get here."

