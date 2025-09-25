“I feel like the ruleset beat me” - Fabricio Andrey explains first loss to upcoming foe Eduardo Granzotto

ONE Championship newcomer ‘Hokage’ Fabricio Andrey of Brazil is ready to redeem himself in a highly anticipated rematch with former conqueror Eduardo Granzotto.Granzotto defeated Andrey via points victory earlier this year, when the two competed in the gi. Now, Andrey is looking to even the score when they lock horns in the world’s largest martial arts organization. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 25-year-old submission specialist believes that with ONE Championship’s more action-focused rule set, he will have the advantage in this rematch. He also criticized Granzotto for playing it safe in their first encounter to win on the scorecards.‘Hokage’ told ONE Championship:“I feel like the ruleset beat me. I started all the attacks, I disregarded the advantage I had on the scoreboard, and kept looking for the submission. He ended up getting points from escaping subs and luckily landing on top while I attacked him full force. I don't feel like I lost that match even though I did. I was the aggressor. He capitalized by playing the ruleset game.”Fans can expect a high-level grappling showdown when Fabricio Andrey and Eduardo Granzotto run back their rivalry in the ONE Championship ring.Fabricio Andrey ready for sophomore bout in ONE Championship against Eduardo GranzottoBrazilian dynamo ‘Hokage’ Fabricio Andrey is ready for his second appearance on American primetime with ONE Championship when he takes on fierce rival Eduardo Granzotto early next month.The 25-year-old is confident he can get the job done against his countryman.Andrey and Granzotto face off at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video. The event will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 3, and can be watched by fans in North America on Amazon Prime Video.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on this epic rematch.