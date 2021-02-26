'I feel like in a way he actually cared' - Claressa Shields appreciates Conor McGregor's support

Claressa Shields thanked Conor McGregor for extending his support ahead of her venture in the world of mixed martial arts. The Boxing champion said that she will use the Notorious One's advice and hopes to have a successful career in MMA.

In a recent interview with Betway Insider, the P4P No.1 female Boxer reflected upon the words of wisdom provided by the former UFC double champion Conor McGregor after she announced her transition into MMA via a social media post.

T-Rex also acknowledged Conor McGregor as one of the greats in the sport. However, she attributed the MMA GOAT status to former Light Heavyweight Champion and teammate, Jon Jones.

"To me, Jon Jones is the GOAT in MMA, but Conor McGregor was considered the GOAT once upon a time too and they’re both great in their own right. I just feel when Conor reached out, I feel like in a way he actually cared and he was wishing me good luck and that’s what I appreciated most. He didn’t have to give me any advice, he could have just seen it and kept on but instead he was like, ‘I’m going to give out this advice’, and it was great. I took it, I use it and hopefully everything goes as it’s supposed to go,” said Shields.

Claressa Shields fought Evana Habazin for the vacant WBC and WBO Light Middleweight title in January 2020 and won the fight via unanimous decision. Shields signed a multi-fight deal with Professional Fighters League in December last year and started training at the famed Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Claressa Shields is expected to make her MMA debut in June 2021. Her contract with PFL permits T-Rex to compete inside both the octagon and the boxing ring. Shields will fight Canadian Boxer Marie-Eve Dicaire on March 5, 2021.

Claressa Shields has a piece of advice for Conor McGregor

When asked if Conor McGregor can avenge his UFC 257 loss against Dustin Poirier, Claressa Shields shared her thoughts on how The Notorious One can avoid the kicks to his leg in the rematch.

T-Rex believes that McGregor needs to get out of the boxing mind frame and make full use of his striking arsenal to be the creative fighter that he used to be.

"I would say he needs to get out of the boxing mindframe to win that fight. He had his front foot too forward, too much weight on his leg, more like a boxer’s stance. It’s like he needs to get back to having light feet and (being) quick and explosive, using all his attributes, not just his punches; punches, kicks, knees, he needs to get back being creative," said Shields.