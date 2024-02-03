"I feel no need to post thirst traps" - Megan Olivi hits back with a classy response after fan points out UFC reporter's zoomed out swimsuit photo

Megan Olivi recently responded to a fan's criticism of her zoomed-out swimsuit photo.

Although she isn't a fighter, Olivi has achieved widespread recognition as a face synonymous with the UFC. As a correspondent, she offers fans an exclusive look into the lives of the MMA promotion's fighters.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, the 36-year-old maintains a longstanding relationship with her husband, former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez, who is often featured in her social media posts.

Olivi recently treated her 684K-plus Instagram followers to a series of holiday photos from the picturesque beaches of Oahu, Hawaii, featuring her and Benavidez.

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

However, one fan criticized a particular photo featuring a zoomed-out swimsuit image that Olivi shared:

"Notice how the full bikini shot is from 100 yards away."

The UFC reporter gracefully replied that she doesn't need to post alluring photos on social media to garner attention:

"I feel no need to post thirst traps 🤷🏻‍♀️😂"

Check out the social media exchange below:

Credits: @meganolivi on Instagram

Olivi also humorously responded to another fan who claimed that he had to zoom in to see her bikini photo:

"Still can’t really see anything, which is why I was fine posting that one 😂"

Credits: @meganolivi on Instagram

"It's sort of mind-blowing for me!" - Megan Olivi comments on being part of the UFC broadcast team

Megan Olivi is an indispensable member of the UFC broadcast team, renowned for her interviewing skills. With a versatile on-camera personality, she seamlessly transitions between host, reporter, and interviewer roles within the MMA promotion.

Her unique qualities distinguish her within the organization and make her an invaluable asset, contributing significantly to the overall success of UFC broadcasts.

During an interview with the UFC in 2021, Olivi expressed appreciation for the opportunities she has received and emphasized her gratitude for those chances:

"To look at where I started and not really know what I wanted to do, but knew that I loved sports and I loved storytelling, to now being able to implement storytelling about athletes into our broadcast."

She added:

"It's now sort of ingrained into the broadcast, you hear these snippets before an athlete walks or you see the feature interviews or whatever it is to be able to tell those stories now on such a high level on ESPN on the world's best athletes. I mean, it's sort of mind-blowing for me! But it always went back to what my roots were."