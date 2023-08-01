“You’re super hot” - UFC presenter Megan Olivi shares love-filled message for husband Joseph Benavidez on his birthday, fans react

Megan Olivi has undoubtedly become a recognizable face in the world of UFC, despite not being a fighter herself. Her role as a UFC broadcaster has granted fans an exclusive glimpse into the lives of their favorite fighters, offering behind-the-scenes access.

Olivi and former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez share a beautiful and enduring relationship that has proven to be a source of inspiration for many.

Their love and devotion have stood the test of time, evident in the way Megan Olivi consistently provides unwavering support for her husband, and it shone brightly when she shared a heartfelt birthday message for Benavidez:

"Happy birthday to the greatest ever and the absolute love of my life @joejitsu! You deserve the very best this world has to offer. Thank you for holding me up when I struggle, for cheering me on always, finding the fun in every situation and for making me feel so perfectly loved every minute of every day. I don’t know what I did to deserve you but I thank God for you every day. Plus you’re super hot so thanks for that, too ❤️ I love you so much! Let’s eat and sing our hearts out this weekend!"

Check out Olivi's Instagram post below:

Fans couldn't help but react with admiration as they witnessed the genuine affection between the couple.

One fan wrote:

"When are we gonna see little joes n megs running around ? 👀"

Another wrote:

"Happy Birthday @joejitsu !! I would get you a present, but you already have the greatest gift - @meganolivi"

Check out some more reactions below:

"He’s lucky he can beat my ass."

"Great Shot!!! Two of My Favorite Warriors Right There💙👊🏻😉!!!!!!!"

"the most amazing couple!!!!!!"

Credits: Megan Olivi on Instagram

Megan Olivi recounts filming for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' during UFC 199

Megan Olivi had the opportunity to record an episode of the popular show 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' while hosting UFC 199 in 2016.

The episode titled "Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare" is part of the twelfth season and features an intriguing storyline. Franks Fluids LLC finds itself in a crisis when its product, Wolf Cola, unexpectedly becomes the favored beverage of the notorious Boko Haram. Dee and Dennis take charge, using their expertise to tackle the situation, while Charlie and Mac come up with a clever plan to establish Fight Milk as the official UFC drink.

Olivi turned to Instagram to express her appreciation for the chance, posting a memorable photo:

"A little throwback to a major moment in 2016. Filming an episode of Always Sunny in Philadelphia at UFC 199! So go watch Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare - Season 12, Episode 4 for lots of laughs and a few familiar faces."

Check out Olivi's post below: