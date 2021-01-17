'I feel ready' - Charles Oliveira reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov news

Charles Oliveira feels he is ready to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title after Dana White revealed that 'The Eagle' was impressed with Oliveira's performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Oliveira defeated 'El Cucuy' via unanimous decision in a fight which he largely dominated. The 31-year-old Brazilian was riding on a seven-fight win streak before locking horns with Ferguson. He found his way into the top three of the UFC lightweight rankings after defeating the former interim champion.

Responding to Dana White, who spoke on Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC future, Charles Oliveira took to Twitter and thanked The Eagle for acknowledging his performance against Ferguson. Oliveira also added that he is ready to challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap.

Revealing whether Khabib Nurmagomedov intends to fight in the UFC or not, Dana White stated that the Dagestani fighter would make a return and fight anyone who does something "spectacular". White also added that Nurmagomedov is open to fighting the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, and the Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler fight.

“He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) has accomplished everything he set out to accomplish. He thought that Oliveira looked really good in his fight against Tony Ferguson. So, next Saturday, we have the McGregor-Poirier fight and Chandler and Hooker on there... Like I said he thought Oliveira looked good. Two fights coming up, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them," revealed Dana White.

"Justin Gaethje will probably fight Charles Oliveira" - Dana White

Before Dana White met Khabib Nurmagomedov to discuss his future in the UFC, the UFC President had hinted at a possible Justin Gaethje vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

Speaking on an ESPN+ live stream, White stated that the UFC is planning to pit Gaethje against Oliveira.

However, now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that he will fight anyone who shows him something spectacular, and that he was impressed by Oliveira, it will be interesting to see if the UFC continues to pursue a Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight.