“I feel ready now” - Takeru says he has fixed lingering issues that haunted him in Rodtang defeat

Japanese kickboxing icon ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa believes he wasn’t at his best when he faced Thai megastar ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 earlier this year.

Rodtang needed just a little over a minute to dispatch Takeru, defeating the Japanese star via first-round knockout. Now, the 34-year old says he has identified the holes in his game and made improvements to his skill set.

Takeru told ONE Championship:

“After my last fight, I realized the parts of my game and body condition that weren't working. I couldn't move the way I used to. I've spent the last several months fixing those areas, and I feel ready now.”

The multi-time K-1 champion will return to action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri when he takes on Canadian veteran ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric in a three-round flyweight kickboxing tilt.

Takeru will be looking to make a statement in his next fight.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. The show will host multiple world title bouts and high-profile matchups.

Takeru Segawa is excited for the explosive clash with Denis Puric

‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa can’t wait to face off with ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric, and is anticipating an all-action clash when the two meet at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo.

The Japanese icon told the media at the recent ONE 173 press conference:

“I’ve actually met [Denis Puric] a few times in different bouts. I think he’s a very aggressive fighter. I saw him fight against Rodtang, and I think he fits my fighting style.”

Puric is known for his high-octane fighting style, and Takeru says he welcomes a good scrap against the Canadian-Bosnian. He said:

“Yes, I think that’s exactly what the fight will be—an aggressive, head-on brawl.”

