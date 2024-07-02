“I feel relieved” - Prajanchai PK Saenchai glad the pressure is off his shoulders following win over Jonathan Di Bella

Two-sport king and newly crowned ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand can now finally breathe a sigh of relief, after his historic victory last Friday at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The 29-year-old Thai superstar has just joined a very short and very elite list of multi-sport world champions in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he will be the first to say it simply wasn't easy getting here.

Prajanchai overcame a stiff challenge from former champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada to win by unanimous decision after five grueling rounds at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight interviews, Prajanchai dedicated the victory to his Thai countrymen.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative stated:

"I'm very happy. I feel like it's such a relief because before I felt like there was pressure for me to hold the expectations of Thai people to get this belt for all the Thai people. So right now I have achieved it and I feel relieved."

Needless to say, Prajanchai now finds himself at the top of the strawweight division in ONE Championship and says he is ready to defend both the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Prajanchai says it doesn't matter who he's in the ring with: "I feel like I can face anyone"

29-year-old double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai is willing to take on all-comers now that he holds both the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

The uber talented strawweight says he will stick to letting ONE Championship put guys in front of him, instead of picking his opponents.

He said:

"I don't have anyone that I want to fight in particular. Because I feel like in this sport, personally, you should not say that because it doesn't really show sportsmanship and it doesn't really show respect. I feel like I can face anyone and that's more respectful. I don't really want to be like 'Oh, I want to go fight this person. I just want to get ruined for this person. It just does not make me happy."

