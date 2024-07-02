Prajanchai believes he's far from being a pound-for-pound great despite crowning achievement at ONE Friday Fights 68

Prajanchai has "never" considered himself one of the "best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet".

On June 28, Prajanchai returned to action in the ONE Friday Fights 68 main event. The 29-year-old Thai superstar had a massive opportunity against Jonathan Di Bella, as he attempted to become a two-sport world champion by claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion endured a five-round back-and-forth battle with Di Bella. Once the dust settled, the 25-year-old emerged victorious against Di Bella inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium by unanimous decision, adding him to an exclusive group of two-sport world champions.

Following ONE Friday Fights 68, Prajanchai sat down with the media for a press conference. The PK Saenchai affiliate had this to say about solidifying himself as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet:

"This actually has never been in my mind that I am the best pound-for-pound striker in the planet or in any country or anything of that sort."

ONE Friday Fights 68 was a pay-per-event featuring Superlek vs Kongthoranee and Prajanchai vs Jonathan Di Bella. The main card replay can be seen by North American and Canadian viewers who purchased the pay-per-view.

Who else besides Prajanchai is a pound-for-pound striker in ONE Championship?

Several fighters are considered pound-for-pound strikers in ONE Championship. Firstly, Jonathan Haggerty has separated himself from the rest by claiming the ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai throne. He looks to extend his legacy by taking out fellow great Superlek on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

Meanwhile, Chingiz Allazov is also a fighter mentioned on the pound-for-pound list. 'Chinga' is the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and holds wins against Marat Grigorian, Superbon, Sitthichai, and Jo Nattawut.

Lastly, the following male fighters deserve recognition for their world-class striking skills - ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, two-division kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia, and three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

