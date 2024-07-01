"It'll be a totally different game" - Superlek vows to bring a more lethal version in gargantuan showdown with Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty is sure to have had a close eye on the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 68, where Superlek Kiatmoo9 took on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. 'The General' is set to return at ONE 168 to face the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in a defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

With a decisive performance against Kongthoranee, 'The Kicking Machine' showed once again why he is one of the very best in the world. It was an incredibly measured performance from the Thai competitor who stayed a step ahead of his opponent at all times and was able to avoid taking much significant damage so that he can begin working on his preparations for ONE 168.

In his post-fight interview, Superlek spoke about how despite the skill level that Kongthoranee brought to the table, his next fight with Haggerty will be a very different affair.

One where you can expect to see him push the pace and look for a finish a lot more:

"I think it would be very different from what the fans have seen today. It'll be a totally different game and I have determination to just go forward with that game. It will be very fun and entertaining."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Superlek has more gears to his game

One of the most impressive aspects of the performance that Superlek delivered on Friday night inside Lumpinee Stadium is that he looked to be going through the gears.

We have seen in his recent victories over Rodtang and Takeru Segawa that 'The Kicking Machine' can up the pace when he needs to in order to come away with the win.

His victory over Kongthoranee was so impressive because he was able to be dominant without pushing himself to the absolute limit.

Haggerty will need to expect the very best of his challenger at the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.

ONE 168 will air live in US primetime for ONE Championship's return to the United States. ONE Friday Fights 68 is available to rewatch for fans that purchased the PPV.

