“See you in Denver” - Jonathan Haggerty lauds Superlek’s dominance over Kongthoranee, expects best form at ONE 168

Jonathan Haggerty first gave praise, then gave fair warning.

The two-sport world champion saw how Superlek Kiatmoo9 clinically dissected Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Friday Fights 68 this past week in Bangkok.

Superlek, who holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, displayed his class and utterly dominated Kongthoranee throughout the three-round contest.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Haggerty congratulated Superlek on the win and practically told the Thai superstar to be at his best once they cross paths in Denver.

"Congratulations @superlek789 🙏 See you in Denver," wrote Jonathan Haggerty.

While that may seem like a bland statement all things considered, there are layers to such a statement especially from the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Haggerty won't just defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek, he's also dying to avenge his defeat to 'The Kicking Machine' when they first fought in 2018.

Superlek holds a win over Haggerty after 'The General' when they first met in 2018 under Yokkao in British shores.

Nearly six years after that fateful meeting, Haggerty defends one of his world titles against the surging Superlek at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Superlek reveals he picked up a few tricks from Liam Harrison before facing Jonathan Haggerty

Before Superlek takes on arguably the best British striker on the planet, he learned a few tips from the man who once held that same distinction.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he trained with British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison in the lead-up to his world title challenge against Jonathan Haggerty.

"We were training in the same gym for a few months. He's a very nice person. I've learned from watching him during training, and I'm looking forward to learning more."

