Superbon Singha Mawynn and the returning Chingiz Allazov will feature in a ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing world grand prix later this year.

Divisional champion Allazov has not been seen in a ONE ring since beating Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision last August, with reports that he was in contract negotiations.

In his absence, Superbon claimed the division's interim title last week, outpointing Grigorian himself in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

The 33-year-old Thai's victory appeared to set up a rematch between the two men after Allazov brutally knocked him out last January at the Impact Arena.

They will have to wait to get their hands on each other again, however, with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong telling Sportskeeda they must battle through to the final of an eight-man tournament. He said:

"It will be eight of the greatest 70kg strikers on the planet. Chingiz and Superbon will be on opposite sides of the bracket – stay tuned."

The winner of the tournament will be crowned both the grand prix and world champion – earning two belts – Chatri added.

Despite his eight-month absence, Allazov has kept himself busy, opening a gym with teammate Roman Kryklia and coach Andrei Gridin in Dubai.

Beyond Kickboxing reported in January that Allazov was looking to leave ONE Championship, with sources telling Sportskeeda the promotion would not terminate his contract early, and instead "work out any issues together so all parties are happy."

The two sides appear to have reconciled, however, with promotion officials telling Sportskeeda in Bangkok last week that Allazov was now "taking a break" and would return soon.

Superbon seeking revenge against Chingiz Allazov

After his victory last weekend, Superbon seemed deadset on avenging his defeat on home soil by Allazov and unifying the belts. He told Sportskeeda backstage:

"Right now I don't feel 100 per cent the champion. I will take the real belt back from Chingiz, whenever, any time."

He is still keen on another crack at ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai champion Tawanchai, who narrowly beat him on the scorecards last December to retain the title. The interim champ added:

"Muay Thai is still a goal. The last fight, I thought I didn't lose, but if I can fight for it another time, I will take that belt."

Tawanchai will first have to navigate a title defense against "Smokin'" Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 in Bangkok in June.