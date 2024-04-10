"I want to be number one in kickboxing" - Interim featherweight king Superbon wants Chingiz Allazov's top dog status

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is a titleholder once again. But with the interim belt over his shoulders, the 33-year-old Bangkok native says he won't be satisfied until he has eliminated all threats.

One man, in particular, still stands in Superbon's way, and that's reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov defeated Superbon by knockout in the second round of their January 2023 fight, much to the shock of the Thai star's hometown fans. Becoming the interim champion just last weekend, Superbon has now set up a highly anticipated world title unification match with 'Chinga'.

Superbon told the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 58 post-fight press conference:

"Yes, yes. I want to rerun [it back with Chingiz Allazov]. I want to be number one in kickboxing."

Superbon targets Allazov's top dog status in the division, and there's only one way to get it -- that's to beat the man himself.

Superbon defeated longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia at ONE Friday Fights 58 last Friday, April 5. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon thankful to get past tough Marat Grigorian: "This was really the hardest fight of my life"

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon knows when he's been in a fight, and he says his third bout against longtime rival Marat Grigorian was likely the toughest test of his career.

Superbon battled Grigorian to near exhaustion across five grueling rounds. In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of the Thai icon to win by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Superbon acknowledged just how tough it really was. He told the media:

"I think this was really the hardest fight of my life because he was very strong. But I beat him still."

