"I was feeling unbelievable" - Michael 'Venom' Page reveals Sean O’Malley's team were amazed by his confidence in locker room

Michael 'Venom' Page recently opened up about his promotional debut at UFC 299 this past Saturday and revealed that Sean O'Malley's team were amazed with how confident he was in the locker room ahead of his fight against Kevin Holland.

The former interim Bellator welterweight title challenger put on a show for the fans and was exactly as advertised, showcasing his elite unorthodox striking en route to a unanimous decision win.

During his appearance on yesterday's episode of The MMA Hour, 'MVP' detailed what his process is like when he's getting mentally prepared for his fights and mentioned that the reigning bantamweight champion's team took notice:

"I was feeling unbelievable in the locker room and I always say when I get myself in 'MVP' mode, everything else just disappears...Even O'Malley's team, 'cause they were in the same locker room, they were watching me like, you can see them kinda whispering to each other like, 'Wow,' I was on fire, I was feeling amazing in that changing room, really was. So yeah, at that state, at that point, nothing can faze me." [14:00 - 14:42]

Page's mental preparation clearly paid off in that he was calm and calculated with his strikes and made a statement in his UFC debut. It will be interesting to see who the promotion matches him up with next as he proved he can hang with a top 15 welterweight.

Check out the full interview below:

Michael 'Venom' Page enters UFC welterweight rankings

Michael 'Venom' Page kicked off his UFC tenure on a positive note as he earned a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland. He was recently rewarded for his performance as he officially entered the promotion's welterweight rankings.

MMA reporter John Morgan took to X and shared a photo of the recent UFC welterweight rankings, which showed 'MVP' slotted in the No.13 spot, which had been occupied by Holland.

As a result of their bout at UFC 299, the Dana White's Contender Series alum now moves down one spot to No.14 in the welterweight rankings.

Tweet regarding updated UFC welterweight rankings [Image courtesy: @JohnMorgan_MMA - X]