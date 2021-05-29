"I felt so bad for this guy" - Stephen Thompson recalls the moment when he brutally knocked his opponent in kickboxing fight

Stephen Thompson recalled the moment he brutally knocked out his opponent in a kickboxing match. Addressing the spectacular KO, Thompson revealed that he felt bad for the individual after knocking him out.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger and highly accomplished kickboxing veteran Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has long been a top-tier MMA fighter. Thompson competes in the UFC's welterweight division and is regarded as one of the most technically proficient strikers to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

Apart from his accolades in combat sports, Stephen Thompson also runs a successful YouTube channel. One of the latest posts on Stephen Thompson’s YouTube channel features him reacting to a vicious head kick KO from one of his kickboxing matches.

Stephen Thompson revealed that the kickboxing match in question took place in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League (WCL). The event featured fights contested under American Kickboxing rules, with a slightly modified rule set and a Kumite-style stage. Thompson noted that his opponent was explosive but eventually tired himself out. Wonderboy stated:

“Alright, here we go. Okay. Look at this. Fade back, blitz, fade back…Here it comes. Misses this,” Stephen Thompson noted, as a 1-2-head kick combination he threw at his opponent missed the target. Thompson continued, “Alright, check out the money. Check out the money.”

The video then shows Stephen Thompson finishing a combination with a thunderous head kick. Thompson watched the beautiful combination that KO'd his opponent and added, “Oh, my gosh! I felt so bad for this guy. Oh, he’s snoring. Oh, my God! This guy was out for so long. The way he fell, like afterwards, I went to his room and literally gave him a hug. And I literally apologized. I literally apologized to him in the back. Like, man, I’ve never hit anybody as hard as I could with a roundhouse kick, but this thing was just right on the button.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Stephen Thompson explained that he competed again the same night, facing and knocking out another opponent with the 1-2-head kick combination.

Stephen Thompson is set to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

Gilbert Burns (left); Stephen Thompson (right)

Stephen Thompson’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal in December 2020. Thompson is now set to face former UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021.

Burns’ last fight was a third-round TKO loss against Kamaru Usman in their UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 258 in February 2021. Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns are scheduled to fight one another in one of the most exciting welterweight matchups in recent history.

