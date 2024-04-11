"I felt very impressed" - Superbon perplexed by 'tough and durable' Marat Grigorian in five-round Lumpinee barnburner

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon knew he'd succeed in beating Marat Grigorian in their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 58.

However, he didn't expect the Armenian pugilist to perform as he did inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 33-year-old said:

"I felt very impressed because someone was this tough and durable. However, after five rounds, I was confident that I was the winner. Because I think I hit Marat with more weapons than him every round."

The former divisional king came out on top against Grigorian on the promotion's 10-year anniversary spectacle, ONE X, in March 2022, in a lop-sided win that saw him cruise to a clear-cut unanimous decision win inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Given the result of their first meeting on the global stage, the Bangkok-based athlete felt like he'd be in for an easier fight against Grigorian inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week.

It was anything but a walk in the park, though.

The No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender did brilliant in attack, often finding ways to beat the top-ranked superstar to the punch. Grigorian even fought off his backfoot with precision to frustrate Superbon.

Regrettably, that wasn't enough for the Hemmers Gym athlete to edge his longtime nemesis. All the ringside judges awarded the match to the Thai superstar.

Superbon admits Grigorian 'did a little bit better' in rematch

Despite picking up another win over Grigorian, Superbon gives credit where it's due.

Having underestimated Grigorian, even labeling him as a one-dimensional fighter in the lead-up to their second meeting on the global stage, Superbon acknowledges that his rival did his part to make the fight an all-out war.

Speaking at the post-event press conference, he said:

"I think he [Marat Grigorian] did a little bit better from ONE X. Because at ONE X, everything was my game. But this time, it was a little bit [different]."

Poll : Who should Superbon face next? Chingiz Allazov Tawanchai PK Saenchai 0 votes View Discussion