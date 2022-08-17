"I felt like Anderson Silva" - Marlon Vera describes 'electric' walkout at UFC San Diego that made him feel like Jon Jones and GSP

Marlon Vera's victory against Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego impressed the MMA world. For Vera himself, his walkout and the support he received from the crowd in attendance stood out the most.

Fighting in Cruz's hometown of San Diego, many expected a hostile reception for 'Chito'. However, that was not the case as Vera revealed to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I think that arena was for me. I really think the people like what I'm bringing to the table. I think they love the show and I think they like the reason I do it. And that's what I said before the fight, don't be surprised if people are shouting for me.

"And when I walk out, there was no boo. I hear people cheering and then when the fight starts, there was a chant, 'Chito, Chito, Chito'. I was like, 'Holy f***, oh this is f***ing beautiful'."

Marlon Vera went on to express that he felt like some of the greats of the UFC walking out to a fight:

"My walkout, it was electric. It feels that when I was walking to the cage, I felt like Anderson Silva with the gi and the hat backwards, walking and touching people's hands. The way he always was, kind of like dancing and going really happy.

"Kind of like a Jon Jones vibe too when they walk out, I felt like that. And I remember Anderson walkout, Jon Jones walkout, GSP walking out in Canada and just that like, everything is for you, go and take it!"

Anderson Silva was famous for his powerful walkouts, while 'GSP' walked out with his gi on multiple times.

Marlon Vera's emotional experience headlining UFC San Diego

Marlon Vera stunned everyone by knocking out Dominick Cruz in the fourth round after being dominated for the opening two rounds. He described the happiness he felt and emotionally recounted his humble beginnings.

Watch Marlon Vera's incredibly resilient comeback in the fight against Cruz:

Reminiscing about his journey as a young kid from Ecuador to someone headlining events in California, 'Chito' certainly has come a long way.

The same happiness could now translate into ecstasy through a potential title shot. After defeating former bantamweight champion Cruz, 'Chito' is now poised to demand a fight against champion Aljamain Sterling.

Watch Vera's full comments on The MMA Hour:

