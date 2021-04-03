"I felt really bad" - Michael Bisping reveals the hilarious Twitter exchange he had with Darren Till

Michael Bisping was distraught upon hearing the news that Darren Till was removed from UFC Vegas 23 due to an injured collarbone.

The former UFC middleweight champion previously had a friendly back-and-forth with the Scouser on Twitter. Bisping threw a jab at Darren Till for his recent consecutive losses in the UFC. Bisping's comment was meant to be light-hearted but when the news broke out that Darren Till had injured himself, 'The Count' immediately regretted his remarks.

In the latest episode of Michael Bisping Podcast, the UFC commentator addressed the entire fiasco:

"I text the head of the production in the UFC...'Yep, he is out of the fight'. Then I felt really bad... think about that. Big fight next week on ABC. If he would have beaten Marvin Vettori there could have been a title shot on the line... I don't know any details yet but from what I'm hearing, he broke his collarbone. That's nasty".

The main event bout between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori on April 10 has been canceled after Till suffered an injury in training, sources told @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/wydVDRMu8y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2021

'Rest up Darren' - Michael Bisping compares his previous injuries to Darren Till's broken collarbone

Michael Bisping is no stranger to getting injured ahead of major bouts. 'The Count' tore cartilage leading up to his fight with George St. Pierre at UFC 217. Bisping claims that such an injury would've made any other fighter quit. The compensation to fight GSP was too lucrative for the Brit to pull out of the fight.

Another injury that Bisping suffered was at the Ultimate Fighter when he broke his Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) whilst training with GSP:

"It would've taken a normal man out of the fight, tore my cartilage. Anyone else would've said I'm out, reschedule this bi*tch. But I'm also nearly out with one eye and bad ribs and I can only walk. I was like, 'I'm taking that money. There is no way I'm not taking that cash.'

Pointing to Darren Till's recent injury, Michael Bisping stated that it is nearly impossible to fight with a broken collarbone:

"I didn't break my collarbone, bro. That's bad. A broken collarbone, there is no way you can fight with a broken collarbone, absolutely not.... so rest up Darren."