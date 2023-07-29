“I felt sorry for her” - Andrew Tate slams ‘coward’ Adam22 for offering his wife, highlights Lena The Plug’s ‘scared' behaviour during incident

Andrew Tate recently engaged in a discussion with adult stars, Adam Grandmaison (Adam22) and Lena The Plug, exploring their unorthodox lifestyle. During the chat, Adam22 surprised everyone by suggesting that his wife participates in an explicit scene with the polarizing influencer. However, Tate turned down the proposition.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are widely known adult performers who host popular podcasts on YouTube and have a presence on OnlyF*ns. They gained significant attention when it was disclosed that Lena The Plug filmed an explicit scene with another male performer shortly after their wedding, leading to their viral fame.

During a recent discussion with Candace Owens, 'Cobra' strongly criticized Adam22 for offering his wife for an explicit scene:

"Pretty disgusting, He didn't ask her. He offered her, I felt sorry for her so I was very measured with my conversation with them. I could tell she was nervous, she was swinging on the chair back and forth. She didn't wanna be there, she felt extremely nervous and I think that only a coward would berate."

He added:

"A very nervous, very scared woman. And I think she expected me to go at her hard, maybe I'm getting soft in my old age."

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below:

Andrew Tate outlines how 'The Matrix' may use p*rn to soften natural fighters in men

Andrew Tate voiced his strong opinions about his fictional adversary, 'The Matrix,' and how it exploits online adult content to negatively impact men's masculine psychology.

During the same interview with Candace Owens, the controversial influencer expressed his belief that social authorities permit adult content to control men for their own agendas:

"This is what the powers that be want. They want to make sure that the male populace is as docile as possible. They do that with a large array of weapons and a web of tools. I believe I'm the counter to that."

He added:

"If you're going to struggle to not click on a website, you deserve the terrible life you're going to live. 'The Matrix' is going to fill your life with easy way-outs... the good road is usually the hardest road."

