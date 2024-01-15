“I had a few” - American star Sage Northcutt admits getting into schoolyard scuffles as a kid

Sage Northcutt is probably the most mild-mannered professional fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t get into his fair share of troubles.

Yes, Northcutt is largely uncontroversial in his professional career, but things were a bit different when he was growing up.

Northcutt recently jumped on the ultra-popular community site, Reddit, and revealed in an Ask Me Anything session with r/MMA that he had some schoolyard scuffles as a kid.

User Keith_Peterson asked the American star whether he figured into a street fight, and Sage Northcutt immediately revealed what he went through at school.

“No street fights, but I had a few quick so-called fights in school growing up, LOL.”

‘Super’ Sage didn’t divulge much further on his school altercations or whether or not he came away victorious in the adolescent beatdowns.

Money’s on him winning every single one, though. Northcutt started training MMA as early as four years old and had 77 world youth championships in karate.

Northcutt will try to bring that tenacity once more when he faces Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165 on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Sage Northcutt makes fan out of former strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio

Sage Northcutt has successfully transitioned from his schoolyard fights into the global stage, but the American star didn’t have the best start to his ONE Championship career.

Following his loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE debut in 2019, Northcutt recovered from a facial injury and battled through COVID-19 before his return fight against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10.

Mujtaba was a dangerous opponent for Northcutt, yet it was a fight where ‘Super’ Sage created absolute magic.

After getting rocked, Northcutt displayed a highly evolved Brazilian jiu-jitsu game and submitted the Pakistani fighter with a superb heel hook in less than a minute.

One man impressed with Northcutt’s return fight was former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said:

“I was really up on my feet. He was groggy, he got hit, and then suddenly he flipped the coin with that heel hook. You see the presence of mind of Sage, and he got the win in the most spectacular way.”