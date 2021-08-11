"I have to fight him someday" - 'Suga' Sean O'Malley is in awe of Jose Aldo's impressive resume

UFC bantamweight 'Suga' Sean O'Malley was full of praise and appreciation for fellow UFC bantamweight and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

'Suga', on his own podcast, spoke about Jose Aldo after the Brazilian came out victorious against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265. Munhoz, who is a tough fight for anybody in the 135 lbs division, fell short but gave the fans an exciting fight.

Jose Aldo, however, did what he needed to do to get his hand raised. The 34 year old fought a technical fight and landed some textbook combinations, eventually winning by unanimous decision.

THE KING OF RIO 🇧🇷 @JoseAldoJunior locks in his 30th professional win inside the Octagon tonight! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Ryd3rzdnHe — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

Conor McGregor, who dethroned Jose Aldo for his featherweight crown in a mere 13 seconds, also praised the Brazilian for his victory among others at UFC 265.

Jose Aldo is a real legend. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

'Suga' Sean O'Malley was in absolute awe of Jose Aldo's career and the fighters that he has faced in his long UFC career. O'Malley exclaimed:

"Dude, Aldo looked so good. What a legend! He looked fast, really fast."

O'Malley continued to glimpse over Aldo's resume as he called out the names of elite level fighters such as current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Chad Mendes, Petr Yan, Renato Moicano, Pedro Munhoz, Marlon Moraes, Jeremy Stephens, former champion Max Holloway, The Korean Zombie and Uriah Faber among others.

'Suga Show' then stated that he had to face the Brazilian at some point in his career.

Watch 'Suga' Sean O'Malley's full podcast here:

'Suga' Sean O'Malley says he will have a rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera eventually

Sean O'Malley stated that on the same episode of his podcast that he believes he will have a rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera someday:

"I love it," said O'Malley about 'Chito' Vera calling him out on Twitter. "It's satisfying knowing he's begging me...he's begging me for a rematch. So it's very satisfying knowing that he knows that it wasn't a win because you don't call someone out if you beat him."

'Chito' Vera finished Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 via grounded strikes but O'Malley has refused to accept his loss. Due to a leg injury sustained in the fight, O'Malley visibly struggled to stand on his feet, eventually leading to his downfall.

Watch the fight's highlights below:

