  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I have to fight for my students” - Newly retired Bibiano Fernandes says he’ll shift full focus to honing the next generation

“I have to fight for my students” - Newly retired Bibiano Fernandes says he’ll shift full focus to honing the next generation

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 26, 2025 07:04 GMT
Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship
Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now recently retired 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil may be walking off into the sunset of his professional mixed martial arts career. But this is far from the end of the line for the legend.

Ad

While Fernandes says he will not fight again, he will however, continue to teach MMA and jiu-jitsu to his students at Flash Academy in Langley, British Columbia, which he envisions himself doing for the rest of his life.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference, Fernandes detailed his post-retirement plans:

"I don't [think I’ll fight again]. Because the thing is fighting have made a way to fight, right? I mean, I'm a human being. I will show that answer because I fight for many reasons. But today I have a school, I have my Flash Academy, and today I have to fight for my students."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Bibiano Fernandes wants to train the next MMA world champion: "I give my love, I give my passion"

'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes wants to pass on his knowledge and experience to the next generation, and hopefully help create a new world champion from the next generation.

Ad

Fernandes told the media:

"I have to get there, maybe [they are going to be the] next champion. I give my love, I give my passion, I pass my knowledge for this. I don't stop the fight. I keep it moving. But it's another way. I'm a very life person. That means, life never stops, it continues. If I die today, life still goes on. For this idea what I'm doing now is passing my knowledge to the next generation, or the next people, or some next champion."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी