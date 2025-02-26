“I have to fight for my students” - Newly retired Bibiano Fernandes says he’ll shift full focus to honing the next generation

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and now recently retired 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil may be walking off into the sunset of his professional mixed martial arts career. But this is far from the end of the line for the legend.

While Fernandes says he will not fight again, he will however, continue to teach MMA and jiu-jitsu to his students at Flash Academy in Langley, British Columbia, which he envisions himself doing for the rest of his life.

Speaking to the media at the ONE 171: Qatar official post-event press conference, Fernandes detailed his post-retirement plans:

"I don't [think I’ll fight again]. Because the thing is fighting have made a way to fight, right? I mean, I'm a human being. I will show that answer because I fight for many reasons. But today I have a school, I have my Flash Academy, and today I have to fight for my students."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20.

Bibiano Fernandes wants to train the next MMA world champion: "I give my love, I give my passion"

'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes wants to pass on his knowledge and experience to the next generation, and hopefully help create a new world champion from the next generation.

Fernandes told the media:

"I have to get there, maybe [they are going to be the] next champion. I give my love, I give my passion, I pass my knowledge for this. I don't stop the fight. I keep it moving. But it's another way. I'm a very life person. That means, life never stops, it continues. If I die today, life still goes on. For this idea what I'm doing now is passing my knowledge to the next generation, or the next people, or some next champion."

