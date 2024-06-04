"I was finishing high school" - Teenage prodigy Johan Ghazali eager to resume promising career at ONE 167

Teenage prodigy Johan 'Jojo' Ghazali is eager to resume his promising career in Muay Thai at ONE 167 after focusing on finishing high school earlier this year.

There are a couple of reasons why 'Jojo' hasn't had a fight at the start of the year. The 17-year-old was busy living a normal teenage life, including graduating from high school and maintaining his spiritual faith.

Filled to the brim with renewed energy, Ghazali is ready to put on a show on June 7 with another masterful performance against his newest opposition, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Speaking to 4oz to Freedom this week, 'Jojo' said:

"Fans can expect everything. I had to fight so late this year because I was finishing up high school. Then Ramadan came up so I was focused on Ramadan. Now I can fight."

Malaysian-American standout Johan Ghazali is expected to level up and rank higher in the rankings after he's done with Duy Nhat. His past performances alone have shown what he's capable of when he's drawn into brawling exchanges.

With the capacity to get hit while landing his best shots, Ghazali is indeed a dangerous force to be reckoned with. The fans will certainly enjoy watching another legacy in the making.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"He will get tired in the later rounds" - Johan Ghazali counts on his youth to outlast 35-year-old foe Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Johan Ghazali is unapologetically confident ahead of his Muay Thai clash against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

The 17-year-old rising star already has his rival all figured out and is therefore counting on him to tire out before the 15-minute mark.

According to 'Jojo,' Duy Nhat's age will play a part in his demise. Looking at the way the South Korean carries himself inside the ring, Ghazali has concluded that his rival won't be able to keep up with his speed and stamina.

Ahead of his match, he told ONE:

"I feel like the advantage I have in this fight is my youth. I'm younger, I recover faster, I'm stronger, so I feel like this is something I can guarantee on my end. But because he could be tough, I think I'm going to be in for a tough start. But I do know he will get tired in the later rounds."