"I have to focus on Denice first" - Stamp putting the blinders on for title defense against close friend

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is in a very rare predicament. The 26-year-old Thai phenom is actually booked for two shows in advance.

On Friday, June 7th, ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video airs on U.S. primetime. Stamp is set to defend her atomweight MMA gold against close friend and former training partner 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga in the main event.

That goes down live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Then on September 6th, ONE Championship returns to the continental United States when it hosts ONE 168: Denver at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. There, Stamp will move up one weight class to challenge reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan for her belt.

Needless to say, it's definitely a busy year for the Fairtex Training Center product.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp said she is fully focused on one fight at a time -- and now, it's all about taking care of business against her close friend Zamboanga first.

She said:

"Yes, I am excited. But I have to focus on Denice first. So yeah, that will come after this."

Stamp has two massive fights lined up, and if she is victorious in both, it will really establish her greatness as a mixed martial artist.

Stamp Fairtex looks forward to Xiong Jing Nan showdown: "My biggest test"

Thailand's Stamp Fairtex looks to do what her predecessor, Angela Lee, failed to do in two tries -- beat Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title.

But the 26-year-old Pattaya native knows it's not going to be easy. She told SCMP MMA:

"I think 'The Panda' is going to be my biggest test because I'm going up in weight for this fight."

