“Everyone is going to know them” – Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex on the uptick of challengers calling her out

ONE atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport phenom Stamp Fairtex is set to defend her belt against Denice Zamboanga, a friend and former teammate. At ONE 167 on June 7, inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the two warriors will set aside their friendship to determine who is the one true queen of their division.

Ever since she conquered the promotion's 115-pound division last year, Stamp Fairtex has become the first athlete in ONE Championship history to win world titles in three different sports: Muay Thai, kickboxing, and now, MMA. This also largely put a target on her back.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Thai superstar spoke about the possible hordes of challengers waiting in line to get a piece of her:

“If they win [against me], everyone is going to know them. Everyone wants to fight with me because everyone wants to [watch] my fights.”

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Stamp Fairtex to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 168: Denver

If Stamp will be entering ONE 167 as the defending world champion, she'll be heading into the city of Denver, Colorado for ONE 168 as a challenger.

On September 6, the atomweight marvel will move up in weight to challenge for the ONE strawweight MMA world title against its dominant queen, Xiong Jing Nan.

Xiong is undefeated at strawweight, where she's ruled with an iron fist for years. She's defended her throne a record seven straight times and is seemingly untouchable in her weight class.

Enter Stamp Fairtex, who is arguably the most decorated striker in MMA at the moment, having won belts in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. With Xiong being one of the most lethal boxers in the sport, having her pair against Stamp will surely produce fireworks.

Pre-sale of tickets for ONE 168: Denver on September 6 is now available at visit.onefc.com/one168-presale.