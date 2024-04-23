“I have to defend my belt” - Stamp Fairtex on ‘poetic’ first title defense against vs former teammate Denice Zamboanga

ONE atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex will defend her belt for the first time at ONE 167. Across the ring from her will be her friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

The familiarity between the two warriors adds a layer of drama to this clash. Stamp Fairtex and Zamboanga are quite familiar with each other's styles and tendencies in the ring. And from a human standpoint, one would assume it would be difficult to fight your friend, especially since there seems to be no ill will between the two.

Still, the world champ has her mind solely on defending her belt and coming out of Impact Arena still atop of her division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp Fairtex revealed where her mind is at ahead of her world title defense:

“I knew we’d always have to fight because we were in the same weight. And I know she [Zamboanga] wants to be the champion, but I have to defend [my belt].

We've seen some of the best fights in combat sports fought between friends. The respect between the two competitors fuels the fire to never hold back and give it their all. This should be an awesome bout.

Watch the full interview here:

Stamp Fairtex plans to use a lot of Muay Thai against Denice Zamboanga

As mentioned, Stamp Fairtex is a three-sport world champion, having won ONE Championship's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in the past.

As it turns out, she is planning to tap into her traditional striking roots ahead in her bout with Zamboanga.

She told the South China Morning Post:

"For sure, I'd use a lot of Muay Thai in this fight. In my opinion, I think she [Denice Zamboanga], will want to take me down. So I'd use my Muay Thai [to counter]. If I can get the knockout, that will be good for me."

ONE 167 will air live for free on US Primetime on June 7th, for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.