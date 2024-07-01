"I followed my passion" - Thai megastar Rodtang shares what fueled his passion to Muay Thai greatness

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is reaping the benefits of his lifelong dedication to the art of eight limbs, but it was not without struggle.

As he enjoys his time away from the Circle, 'The Iron Man' spent some time with ONE Championship translator Frank Kittipong in a cooking video posted on the world's largest martial arts promotion's YouTube account.

In a snippet posted on ONE Championship's Instagram, the beloved Thai translator asked Rodtang what his ingredients to success were and the 26-year-old happily stated:

"Endurance and perseverance. I left my house at a very young age. I chose to leave and work. I followed my passion, Muay Thai. Everywhere I go, I face obstacles. I just endure and embrace them. You have to fight. Never give up without fighting."

Rodtang has certainly earned his way to stardom after standing toe-to-toe with the very best fighters all over the world that has seen him win 15 out of his 17 ONE Championship bouts.

While he has figured in elite-level brawls in his career, arguably his biggest fight remains his 2022 mixed rules clash with ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Rodtang receives high praise from most recent opponent

The Jitmuangnon Gym product's last outing inside the Circle was against Denis Puric at ONE 167 this past June in a kickboxing bout where the former came out on top in usual Rodtang fashion.

During his appearance on the ONE on SK podcast, 'The Bosnian Menace' believes Rodtang has barely scratched the surface of his potential.

Puric stated:

"He already is [great]. But he can be better. He can be the best. If he does all that [preparation], he'll kill everybody."

