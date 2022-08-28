"I followed it to a tee" - When Aaron Rodgers thanked Joe Rogan for helping him "game plan" his COVID-19 recovery

Aaron Rodgers spoke with Joe Rogan on episode #1865 of the JRE podcast. The duo naturally got onto the subject of COVID-19 vaccinations and the NFL player's controversy surrounding the techniques he used to combat the virus and his vaccination status while playing in the NFL.

Rodgers caused controversy in the United States when he stated that he was immunized instead of unvaccinated. However, while appearing on the JRE podcast, the NFL player thanked Rogan for helping him "game plan" his COVID-19 recovery:

"I will say, and I'm thankful to be on this show like, I really appreciate you [Joe Rogan] and you helping me out during that time. I reached out to you, I think beginning of the season I feel like and just said 'Hey...' Because you'd talked about it on your podcast a little bit, you'd had some you know, controversial, maybe less controversial now people on there talking about their, you know, people who are experts in the field talking about their own ideas about COVID."

Rodgers then proceeded to reveal how Rogan's advice helped him combat the infection:

“And you know, you helped me with a game plan for if I did get COVID and I followed it to a tee and when I got COVID, you know, within 36 hours I was symptom-free and feeling amazing."

Watch the JRE podcast clip below:

Rodgers further stated that after he was forced to miss an NFL match due to protocol, it was made clear which "allies" in the media had turned on him.

Aaron Rodgers missed a game against the Kansas City Chiefs and was replaced by Jordan Love, who was a first-round draft pick for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' side lost the match, clearly missing their star quarterback who had been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol at the time.

Rodgers didn't specify exactly what "game plan" Joe Rogan had supplied him with, but the UFC commentator had previously listed a large number of treatments while updating his fanbase on Instagram. Rogan had stated that he made a quick recovery after using different treatments, including the use of Ivermectin and different drips. Ivermectin was not recommended to be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 by the FDA.

When Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discussed Leon Edwards' amazing head kick KO win against Kamaru Usman

On episode #1865 of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discussed Leon Edwards' victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards managed to finish Usman via an amazing head kick in the very last minute of the fight.

Joe Rogan was still amazed by the knockout even after the dust had settled, stating this while speaking to Rodgers:

"Crazy, crazy, crazy, that's the greatest come-from-behind head kick knockout ever. It was over. I watched it again today, I watched it in the gym today while working out and was like 'F**k it's crazy.'"

Watch the full JRE clip here:

Edwards snatched the UFC welterweight title away from the Nigerian-American in round five of their bout with just one minute left on the clock. The Englishman was clearly down on the scorecards and needed a miracle to walk away with the belt.

Edited by Aziel Karthak