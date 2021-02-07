"I should have fought a top-five guy"- Beneil Dariush calls out Dana White & UFC for poor matchmaking

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has criticized the UFC for poor matchmaking.

Despite securing a big win over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 18, Dariush didn't let his mic time go to waste, as he called out Dana White and Mick Maynard for not booking him against a top-five contender.

In a rematch from UFC 179 from 2014, Beneil Dariush squared off against another top lightweight contender in Deigo Ferriera.

The two lightweights have been on the rise in the UFC and Dariush, especially, came into this fight on the back of a spectacular spinning back-fist KO.

After a potential Fight of the Night contender bout against Diego Ferreira, the #13th ranked UFC lightweight used the stage to put Dana White and co. on notice.

Not only did Beneil Dariush claim that he should've fought a top-five opponent but also added that his opponent Ferreira also should've been given a higher-ranked fighter.

“I’ve got to say something, this is really bothering me. Diego should have fought a top five guy. I should have fought a top five guy. We have tough win streaks. We fought everybody. We never say no to anybody. But instead of giving us a top five guy, Diego I still think he deserves a top 10 guy. I’d feel a little disrespected if I was Diego. I know I feel a little disrespected.”

With another dominant win in the UFC, Beneil Dariush definitely deserves a higher-ranked opponent for his upcoming fight.

The 31-year-old has been impressive inside the octagon in his past few fights and should move up the rankings with his latest win.

The message from @beneildariush after #UFCVegas18 was simple: put some respect on his name 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9nITzAQRJn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

What does Beneil Dariush's win mean for the UFC lightweight division?

The UFC lightweight division is absolutely stacked at the minute.

Beneil Dariush himself is right in the mix with the likes of Conor McGregor, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker, and Rafael dos Anjos – a few notable names who are outside of the top five at the moment.

The top five, meanwhile, comprises of the likes of reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who after retirement from the sport is expected to vacate his title.

Former champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are in the mix too, whereas, Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are also coming up big in the division.