"I found out she was married" - Alex Pereira 's alleged bombshell revelation on recent breakup leaves fans reeling with shock

Alex Pereira recently opened up about his previous relationship with Merle Christine and made some surprising revelations about why they broke up. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion disclosed that they separated after he found out that she was a married woman and sent fight fans into a frenzy.

Pereira and Christine had been open about their relationship for quite some time and even posted each other on their social media handles regularly. However, earlier this month, they unfollowed each other on socials and deleted most of their shared posts. This led to many speculating that they had broken up, which was later confirmed by Christine via a statement on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Pereira is seemingly set to open up about his break up in an interview with Full Send MMA, who posted a teaser of their conversation with 'Poatan' on Instagram. He revealed that Christine was married when they were dating, as per the translation subtitles provided by Full Send MMA, stating:

"It was a person I believed. I put her together with my family. After all that, I found out she was married."

Given Pereira's stardom, it's no surprise that the clip went viral across social media platforms, and fans soon made their thoughts on the revelation known in comments sections across Instagram and X.

One fan wrote:

"That last part came outta nowhere like a 'Poatan' left hand."

Another fan wrote:

"Wasn't ready for the plot twist ngl."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @Testoestrogen and @SpinninBackfist on X, @fullsend_mma on Instagram

When Merle Christine confirmed breaking up with Alex Pereira via social media statement

Earlier this month, Merle Christine put speculations about her relationship status to rest and confirmed that she'd broken up with Alex Pereira via an Instagram post.

As mentioned, rumors about their breakup were rife online, and fans soon began circulating theories as to why the two were no longer together. Before Christine's confirmation, neither of the two had issued any official statements.

In an Instagram post, as shared by MMA Hype News, Pereira's former partner addressed the rumors and said:

"It seems like all these comments and rumors are not stopping, so I think it's important to make a little statement. Sometimes in life, a relationship doesn’t work, and people decide to take two different ways. And I think it’s something everybody has to respect, and it doesn’t mean that there is bad blood between these two people... I wish Alex all the best and a lot of success in his career."