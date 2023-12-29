"Bros in his villain arc" - Fans react as Alex Pereira seemingly thanks 'God' after alleged breakup with girlfriend 

With no UFC events to keep fans occupied, the social media actions of Alex Pereira have garnered attention.

Over the past couple of days, fans have reportedly noticed Pereira unfollowing his partner on social media and deleting all pictures involving the two of them together. His partner, known on social media as Merle, did the same.

Though it is not officially known if the couple did split, fans have reportedly noticed that the following posts from the UFC light heavyweight champion have appeared to include cryptic messages.

Alex Pereira's most recent Instagram post included the caption transcribed to English:

"Thank You God 🙏"

He also posted a video of himself shadowboxing at the top of a mountain just hours before thanking God for unknown reasons.

Fans who have been following the champion's social media activity closely reacted to post under the assumption that the couple had parted. One fan documented the post as the beginning of the fighter's 'villain arc.'

Other fan comments read:

"Heartbroken Alex is gonna be nightmare fuel"

"Bro said thank you God after breaking up with his gf"

"Damn gotta break up with my gf too IG"

"Alex in 2024 new year new Lambo new belts new gf"

"Mythical fighter: bachelor Pereira"

View more fan reactions to Alex Pereira's Instagram post below:

Who is Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend Merle?

After seemingly cutting ties on social media, Alex Pereira and his partner appear to be separated.

Pereira's ex-partner, Merle, is a Brazilian MMA media influencer and rising journalist. She also appears to train in martial arts herself on the side while running the Instagram page known as 'Fightology.'

Merle has posted videos of herself hitting pads at Teixeira MMA & Fitness, the gym owned by Pereira's close friend, Glover Teixeira. It is unknown if she will continue to train there, considering their rumored split.

Since the rumored breakup, Merle has not posted anything on Instagram.