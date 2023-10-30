Alex Pereira wife: Is 'Poatan' married? Everything you need to know about his relationship status

In a short period, Alex Pereira has grown to become a very popular name among MMA fans. So, it is not unusual for people to be interested in knowing about the Brazilian's personal life and whether or not he has a wife.

'Poatan' is currently not married but is in a romantic relationship with his girlfriend Merle. From time to time, Pereira is often seen with her on his social media posts.

Expand Tweet

Pereira used to be married at one point in time. The Brazilian then got a divorce from his ex-wife, who is also the mother of his two children - Alessandro Vidal Silva and Lohan Vidal Silva.

Alex Pereira has only had six fights in the UFC. But in this short duration, the Brazilian has made a big impression.

During his UFC stint to date, the 36-year-old has managed to capture the middleweight title and also defeated prominent names like Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, and Jan Blachowicz.

'Poatan' is now set to compete for the vacant light heavyweight title against former champion Jiri Prochazka. The two athletes will lock horns in the main event of UFC 295, which will be held at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York on November 11.

The co-main event will feature another title bout as Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will go toe-to-toe for the interim heavyweight belt. Apart from that, prominent names like Mackenzie Dern, Jessica Andrade, Matt Frevola, and Jared Gordon will also be seen in action.

Alex Pereira wife: The couple post a humorous picture on social media

Alex Pereira is infamous for keeping a straight face during most of his media interactions and is believed to not smile too much. But despite this, many enjoy the dry humor put on display by the 36-year-old.

According to several MMA fans, 'Poatan' shares a resemblance with the Easter Island figures. As a response to this belief, Pereira posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend Merle that shows him holding a miniature Moai figure.

Pereira's post was appreciated by many MMA enthusiasts, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

"He's got his fathers smile"

"Pretty cool, this self-portrait of yours that you are holding on your lap! Call or no call? He?"

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fan reactions