"I broke up with him" - Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend addresses 'Poatan's' recent claims about reason for their breakup

Laying to rest weeks of speculations, Alex Pereira recently cleared up rumors surrounding his relationship status with his former girlfriend, Merle. However, his former partner has refuted 'Poatan's' claims.

During a recent interview with Full Send MMA, 'Poatan' got candid about the breakup, revealing what prompted the pair to part ways. The light heavyweight champion said he ended things with his former lover after discovering that she was already married.

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below:

Since then, Merle has refuted the MMA fighter's claims in one of her Instagram stories, stating that it was she who broke up the relationship and not the other way around.

"I broke up with Alex, btw, and if I would start to speak about the reasons here, it wouldn't end good, guys."

Furthermore, the social media personality added that she had already separated from her former partner before getting together with Pereira.

It is safe to say all these unpleasantries haven't kept the Brazilian down. If his recent social media posts are any evidence, the 36-year-old is busy sharpening his skills.

'Poatan' is one of the world's most accomplished combat sports athletes, with title wins in two weight divisions in both GLORY (kickboxing) and the UFC. He holds an MMA record of 9-2, with wins against elite opposition including the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka and Jan Blachowicz, among others.

Magomed Ankalaev issues a bold challenge to Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev started 2024 on a high note, securing a second-round KO win over Johnny Walker. Following his win, the Dagestani issued a bold challenge to Alex Pereira.

In a social media post following the win, Ankalaev claimed that he doesn't plan to use his wrestling and is open to keeping a potential fight with 'Poatan' on the feet.

The challenge came after he warned 'Poatan's' coach, Glover Teixeira, during his post-fight press conference, when he said:

"Don't waste your time trying to teach your student how to wrestle or grapple. He is not going to need it. I'm going to stand across from him, he has been knocked out before as a middleweight. So imagine what is going to happen if I meet him at light heavyweight."

Catch Magomed Ankalaev's comments about Alex Pereira below: