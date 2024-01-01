"New year, new girl"- Alex Pereira posts video with mystery girl post-breakup, triggers wild fan speculations 

With no fights to keep UFC fans entertained, Alex Pereira's rumored breakup with his girlfriend has garnered widespread attention in recent days. Now, a new social media post of 'Poatan' has got fans speculating.

Earlier today, the light heavyweight champion posted an IG story featuring a mystery girl. Aline Antoniassi, the woman in the video, seems to be an acquaintance of the Brazilian, seeing that she has posted pictures with Pereira on social media in the past.

Suffice it to say that fight fans quickly delved into social media, speculating and churning the rumor mill.

"Alex literally said new year, new girl 👏🏽"

"Alex Pereira’s new girlfriend???? 😂😂😂"

"Seems to have known him for a while."

"Bro's fast also. Nice."

"I may have underestimated him 😭😭"

"She’s way better looking than his last gf too, low-key. Plus, it seems she’s way more enthusiastic about his career compared to the other girl. Good for him, honestly."

"He said f**k it and got an upgrade, my G. 😂😂"

"Alex got game."

"That fast???"

"Man, we need UFC back if Pereira being in the car with a girl is big news."

"You guys are f*****g weird for getting into a fighter's personal life like this but also upgrade for Alex."

Alex Pereira on facing Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira has already moved up one weight class in the UFC, and many now wonder if he'll move up one further to heavyweight.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, 'Poatan' was quizzed on whether he'd be willing to take on newly minted interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 300.

However, the Brazilian believes that although he is willing to fight anybody, a move up to heavyweight would require meticulous planning and is not something he'll dive in head first with reckless abandon.

"I'll fight anybody. I have the height and basically the size of a heavyweight, but this is something that has got to be programmed [and] put some work on. It's not something that I just jump in on an adventure like that. I want to make things the right way."

Alex Pereria is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes in the world. With title wins at two weight classes in GLORY and the UFC, few can match up to the legendary Brazilian's laurels.