“I have fulfilled my goal” - Phetjeeja glad with title defense vs Kana, but feels she ‘could have done better’ at ONE 172

Phetjeeja feels pretty good about her successful title defense against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172—but 'The Queen' still thinks there's room for improvement.

Competing inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena for the first time in her career, Phetjeeja delivered a spectacular five-round showing against the four-time K-1 titleholder, securing a unanimous decision victory and defending her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship in the process.

Speaking at the ONE 172 post-fight press conference, Phetjeeja reflected on her performance.

"I feel great about this fight today, but I feel like I could have done better, but nonetheless, I have fulfilled my goal to defend my title," she said.

With the win, Phetjeeja moved her overall record to an incredible 208-6 and a perfect 7-0 under the ONE Championship banner. As for what comes next, it sounds like 'The Queen' plans to set her sights on becoming a two-sport superstar.

Phetjeeja eyes two-sport glory following big win at ONE 172

Celebrating her first defense of the undisputed atomweight kickboxing crown, Phetjeeja made it clear in her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson that she wants a shot at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

"My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt," she said. "Hey Allycia, I don’t know if you’re watching right now, but I have one question - do you want to fight with me?"

With most of her career spent competing in the art of eight limbs and an undefeated record inside the Circle, a crack at the Brazilian's 26 pounds of gold certainly seems like a reasonable request.

Is Phetjeeja vs. Rodrigues the fight to make after what went down in The Land of the Rising Sun?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

