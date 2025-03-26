Phetjeeja says she executed strategy to a tee vs. Kana at ONE 172: "Everything went according to plan"

Undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja has successfully fended off the challenge of Kana Morimoto during their championship showdown last Sunday at ONE 172 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Thai superstar displayed a striking masterclass against the Japanese contender and persuaded the judges to give her the unanimous decision nod.

During her in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, 'The Queen' was asked if she was able to employ the fight plan that she had prepared against 'Krusher Queen', and said that she delivered it well by saying:

"Everything went according to plan. The plan was to come in and trade with Kana, even though I feel like my response are a bit slow because it's been a while since I last fought."

Although the Thai superstar still wasn't fully satisfied with her performance because she felt the ring rust from her long hiatus from action, she was able to extend her unbeaten streak to seven under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Phetjeeja shifts focus on champion-versus-champion clash with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for Muay Thai gold

Following her latest triumph, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative has now shared her next target, and that is to face the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The 23-year-old striking phenom called out the Spanish titleholder during the same in-ring interview with 'The Dragon,' as she aims to become part of the exclusive club of athlete who won 26-pound golden belts in two different sports, as he said:

"My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt. Hey Allycia, I don't know if you're watching right now, but I have one question - do you want to fight with me?"

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com.

