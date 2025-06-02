“I have full confidence in my ability” - Aliff confident of victory after tough training camp for dangerous foe Elmehdi El Jamari

Rising Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan said he is all set to deliver in his scheduled return to action this week. He is confident of being prepared following a solid training camp in the lead-up.

The 21-year-old Malaysian-Thai fighter is set to take on hard-hitting Elmehdi El Jamari of Morocco in a strawweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Aliff shared what his preparation has been like for his upcoming match, pointing out that it was not easy but something he believes toughened him for the El Jamari fight.

The Team Sor Dechapan standout said:

“For this fight, I’m 100 percent ready, and I’ve been fully committed to my training. It’s been a tough camp. But I know I can win this fight, and I have full confidence in my ability to do so.”

Entering ONE Fight Night 32, Aliff has been on a roll, winning three straight and seven of nine matches to date in ONE Championship. His most recent victory came in February, where he knocked out Russian Shamil Adukhov in the opening round.

Meanwhile, his opponent, El Jamari had a rousing ONE debut last April, scoring a first-round KO win over Thai Thongpoon PK Saenchai. 'The Sniper' is looking to achieve further success in the "Home of Martial Arts" after building his name in the Moroccan Muay Thai circuit as well as in WBC and K-1.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Aliff says he has a good idea how to finish upcoming opponent Elmehdi El Jamari

Aliff Sor Dechapan said he has a solid idea on how to stop Elmehdi El Jamari in their showdown at ONE Fight Night 32. He is turning to the insights he got when he defeated the Moroccan's brother, Zakaria, last year.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, citing how his first-round KO win over Zakaria in August provided a blueprint for him in his preparation for Elmehdi.

Aliff said:

“Yeah, I’ve knocked out his brother. I think both of them have the same style. But, in my opinion, Elmehdi is much more powerful than Zakaria. He’s much more complete than his brother.”

The win over Zakaria halted a two-match slide for Aliff and started a winning streak, which currently stands at three straight.

