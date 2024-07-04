“I am more functionally ready” - Alibeg Rasulov claims he is a tier above former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon

Although Turkish debutant Alibeg Rasulov is entering the fire in a world title clash against former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon, he is not at all worried.

Rasulov is stepping into the squared Circle for the first time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, July 5, and he feels that he's properly equipped to advance and take the interim belt.

In an interview with ONE Championship recently, he said that his experience outside the world's largest martial arts organization will serve him well.

Rasulov explained:

"My last opponent was very tough. It was a good experience for me. My advantage, I think, is that I am more functionally ready than [Ok Rae Yoon] is."

The young Turkish fighter also added:

"In general, I want to become the dominant champion in ONE."

Although that is not an easy task, it would be interesting to see how far Rasulov will go against Ok in their ONE lightweight MMA world championship action at ONE Fight Night 23.

Alibeg Rasulov throws bold statement on former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon

Turkish debutant Alibeg Rasulov wants to make a huge statement in his first appearance in ONE Championship, and that is to take out former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon in an interim belt scrap.

Rasulov intends to force his game plan on Ok, and he thinks that the only way to raise his hands is by a quick finish over the South Korean star.

Ahead of this high-stake fight, Rasulov told ONE how he's going to take the 'W':

"[For] the outcome of the fight, I intend to finish him early and win by submission or TKO/KO."

But that would not be easy against a formidable foe such as Ok, who once took the coveted belt from the hands of Singapore-American superstar and now two-division kingpin Christian Lee.

That fact alone will guarantee a barnburner main event to close ONE Fight Night 23, which is airing live and free for North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

