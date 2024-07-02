"I intend to finish him early" - Alibeg Rasulov says he won't waste time in interim title battle with Ok Rae Yoon

ONE Championship debutant Alibeg Rasulov plans to introduce himself in a big way to the world's largest martial arts organization with a statement performance this coming Friday.

The undefeated Turkish star, who boasts an immaculate 14-0 record, intends to keep that streak alive against Ok Rae Yoon in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5, live in U.S. Primetime.

Rasulov will stop at nothing to leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand as the interim lightweight MMA world champion.

Apart from his desire to strike 26 pounds of gold, the 31-year-old said he'll do so in the most definitive way possible, by way of a quick finish.

He told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"[For] the outcome of the fight, I intend to finish him early and win by submission or TKO/KO."

Alibeg Rasulov certainly has the tools to get the job done, with six career wins coming by KO or TKO and four by submission.

So far, no opponent has found a way to stop his relentless Dagestani-style wrestling pressure.

Once the Hyperion Fighters product asserts dominance, his foes usually drown in deep waters.

Ok Rae Yoon, on the other hand, is a former world champion who has experience against world-class opposition.

Don't miss this epic clash of styles at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video. This blockbuster card is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Alibeg Rasulov honored to duel Ok Rae Yoon in ONE debut

After paying his dues outside the promotion, Alibeg Rasulov is thrilled to finally get his ticket to the home of martial arts.

Moreover, the Turkish warrior is delighted to draw one of the best in the division, Ok Rae Yoon, right away. He told ONE:

"He is a former champion, a good fighter, and has beaten many high-level fighters. I was dreaming about such an opponent, so I was very happy when I received his name."

