"I won't be so generous next time" - Henry Cejudo vows to put a bad beating on T.J. Dillashaw in potential rematch

Henry Cejudo claims a rematch with T.J. Dillashaw is "easy money" for him. When the pair fought each other the first time, Cejudo violently knocked Dillashaw out inside just 32 seconds of the very first round. If the pair fight again, Cejudo claims he won't be so generous and will put a beating on 'Lieutenant Dan'.

After T.J. Dillashaw scraped his way to a split decision victory against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32, Cejudo's manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed 'Triple C' will once again KO Dillashaw if they fight again.

"I'm sorry. Henry Cejudo KO this guy very easy, I don't care what everyone saying," said Abdelaziz.

Henry Cejudo responded to Abdelaziz's tweet, saying that he was generous in giving Dillashaw a 32-second beatdown when they fought. In a potential rematch, however, Cejudo claims he'd pick him apart again, this time more violently.

"Easy money for me! I was generous to give him a 32 second beat down. I won’t be so generous next time! #bendtheknee", said the former champ-champ.

Easy money for me! I was generous to give him a 32 second beat down. I won’t be so generous next time! #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/RADDFpoLEv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 25, 2021

"This is my division now" - Petr Yan warns T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw is a wanted man after UFC Vegas 32. Following his successful return after serving a two-year suspension, Dillashaw is being called out by the cream of the bantamweight division. Former champion Petr Yan is currently slated for a rematch with Aljamain Sterling for the title at UFC 267.

However, Yan has also set his sights on Dillashaw and made that clear after UFC Vegas 32. Praising Dillashaw on his gritty performance, Yan said that beating him was always his goal. The Russian also told the former champ that he now rules the 135-pound division.

"Respect to the warrior @TJDillashaw. Beating you is always been my goal. This is my division now."

Respect to the warrior @TJDillashaw 💪🏼 Beating you is always been my goal. This is my division now 👊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) July 25, 2021

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is also interested in a potential showdown between T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan. Following Dillashaw's win, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to propose a duel between Yan and Dillashaw in Russia.

Yan vs TJ

2022 in Russia 🔥 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov kept a close eye on the proceedings of the main event bout between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen. 'The Eagle' opined that 'The Sandman' won the bout on his scorecard.

