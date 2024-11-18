“I could get beaten by this smaller guy” - Jarred Brooks says entire flyweight division is threatened by his arrival 

Jarred Brooks believes his decision to move up a weight class has already sent shivers down the spine of every flyweight in ONE Championship.

With strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio still healing from a knee injury, the interim titleholder has opted to make his flyweight MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

Sharing the Lumpinee Stadium ring with 'The Monkey God' on Dec. 6 will be one of the mainstays of the 135-pound MMA division, Reece 'Lightning' McLaren.

Trending

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks shared how his arrival has already sent shockwaves to the entire flyweight MMA ranks.

"A million percent. They're probably very mad for the simple fact, they're like, damn. I know how it feels to go against somebody smaller and have that pressure on you. It would be like, damn, I could get beaten by this smaller guy, this might be the end of my career."

Jarred Brooks may not be the biggest guy in the room but fight fans know there's a lot of fight in him. The Mash Fight Team affiliate brings forth a well-rounded skillset and vast championship experience.

One thing's for sure, Brooks will look to make a statement performance and put the entire flyweight division on notice at ONE Fight Night 26.

Watch the full interview:

Reece McLaren says Jarred Brooks is 'too small' to be a threat

Despite Jarred Brooks' glaring credentials, Reece McLaren doesn't seem too bothered by the challenge that awaits him.

The fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender has exchanged some spicy back-and-forth with Brooks in recent months and will get a chance to settle their differences in a three-round war.

McLaren, though, believes 'The Monkey God's lack of size will be his downfall in this new weight class.

"We talked our way into a fight here. So, I've said from the beginning, I'll say it now, [he's] too small, too short," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback