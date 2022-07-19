"I don't get it, he's so small!" - Brendan Schaub on Kamaru Usman wanting to fight at light heavyweight

Brendan Schaub recently claimed that Kamaru Usman is too small to fight at light heavyweight.

Usman has been teasing a move up to the 205lbs division of the UFC for a while now. Schaub is surprised by that as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' fights in the welterweight division and wants to leap two divisions at once.

The former heavyweight fighter also added that the welterweight king's size is too small for the light heavyweight division, as he said on The Schaub Show:

"I don't get it. He's so small.. Him vs. Jiri? What?!... His lower body is what's not light-heavyweight. His lower body is lightweight."

Usman recently did a face-off with Jan Blachowicz as he attended the UFC 276 pay-per-view. Schaub shared his take on that hypothetical fight.

Blachowicz is a big light heavyweight and packs a lot of power in his shots. Schaub believes the former champion's power could be a problem for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. However, he added that Usman's speed, cardio, and movement can come in handy.

"That match-up's not like crazy. Jan's a big 205-er. Really big. I wonder if the power would be an issue. Jan's power. But then the speed, the cardio, the movement of Kamaru, I don't get it. Jumping up two weight classes? I wonder if the UFC would be down to do that."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Kamaru Usman moving up to light heavyweight:

Kamaru Usman will have to handle business against Leon Edwards first

Kamaru Usman can't let his focus get away from Leon Edwards as he plans a move up to the 205 lbs division.

The duo are set to clash in a rematch at UFC 278 with the 170lbs title on the line. They previously fought in 2015 with Usman claiming the win.

Both fighters have been undefeated since and are considered two of the best welterweights of the modern era.

'Rocky' hasn't lost in 10 fights, winning nine of those contests. His other fight ended in a no-contest after the Englishman landed an accidental eye-poke on Belal Muhammad.

Fans will be in for a spectacle when they eventually fight for the title on August 20 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

