“I get to learn from it” - Interim atomweight MMA champ Denice Zamboanga shares interesting take on coping with defeat

Denice Zamboanga isn't one to dwell on the negativity of her losses. The reigning ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion has an interesting relationship with defeat, admitting she never becomes pessimistic when she loses a match.

In an interview with Atleta Filipina, Zamboanga said that losing helps her build her character and presents an opportunity to become a better fighter. Denice Zamboanga said:

"I get to learn from it. That’s what helps build my character, really."

Zamboanga cemented herself as one of the best female fighters on the planet when she beat Alyona Rassohya via second-round technical knockout to capture the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 27.

The win marked Zamboanga's biggest achievement in her career, and one of the greatest moments in Philippine sports.

There have been six ONE MMA world champions of Filipino descent, but Zamboanga was the first female MMA world champion from the Philippines. That victory, however, would've never come if Zamboanga hadn't gone through the stress of defeat.

Zamboanga suffered back-to-back losses against South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee, with the first defeat a topic of contentious debate among their fans.

Nevertheless, those couple of losses pushed Zamboanga into a different form as she bounced back with a strong four-fight winning streak that culminated in her inspiring victory over Rassohyna.

Zamboanga is now set for the biggest fight of her career when she faces ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in a world title unification match in ONE Championship's return to the United States.

The highly anticipated match between the two close friends will transpire at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena in Denver. Tickets for the event are now available at Ticketmaster.

Watch Denice Zamboanga's entire interview below:

Denice Zamboanga ready to put friendship with Stamp Fairtex to the side in Denver showdown

They may be the closest of friends, but Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex are determined to put that friendship on the shelf when they square off in Denver. Zamboanga previously trained at Fairtex Training Center, where she developed a closeness with Stamp.

However, the two friends are now on a collision course for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173.

In an interview with Tempo, Zamboanga said she'll temporarily set her friendship aside with Stamp if it means capturing undisputed gold in the biggest match of her career.

"Our journey from training partners to competitors adds a profound depth to this upcoming fight. Outside the Circle, Stamp is a cherished friend, but come fight night, I'm prepared to showcase the evolution of 'The Menace'."

