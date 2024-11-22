“I don't give a crap” - Jarred Brooks reveals why his size disadvantage won’t matter in flyweight move vs Reece McLaren

Jarred Brooks doesn't think Reece McLaren's size advantage over him will be much of a problem.

After all, the interim strawweight MMA world champion has proven time and time again that it's the size of the fight in the dog that truly matters.

'The Monkey God' will enter uncharted territory at ONE Fight Night 26 this coming Dec. 6, when he takes on 'Lightning' in his first foray in the 135-pound MMA division.

The fourth-ranked McLaren, who once competed at bantamweight, will have a sizable height and reach advantage over Jarred Brooks when they square off at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the American wrestler says he's used to dealing with bigger training partners at Mash Fight Team in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Considering he always trains with larger teammates, Brooks insists being the smaller guy doesn't faze him one bit. He told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

"I've been getting a lot of black eyes. I've been getting punched pretty hard by like 190-200-pound guys. But I don't give a crap, man."

A big part of Brooks' confidence comes from his insane strength and speed, which powered him to a 5-1 MMA record in the home of martial arts.

Here's Jarred Brooks' full interview:

Reece McLaren says he can neutralize Jarred Brooks' wrestling

Once Jarred Brooks gets a hold of his foes, it doesn't take long for him to complete a powerful takedown.

While Reece McLaren is well aware of 'The Monkey God's best attribute, he's confident about his ability to outgrapple the interim strawweight MMA king.

'Lightning' shared in a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive:

"My style is unique. My style is grind, mean, and battle-tested. It's wrestling for MMA. It's not wrestling for wrestling. So I think that's the main difference in our wrestling games is that mine's adapted for MMA."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

