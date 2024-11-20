Reece McLaren confident he can hang with Jarred Brooks’ elite wrestling pedigree: “Mine's adapted for MMA”

Fourth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren understands that Jarred Brooks' best weapon is still his high-pressure wrestling.

While the interim strawweight MMA kingpin is one of the most versatile fighters in the promotion, it's his grueling grappling pace that often breaks his opponents.

The 33-year-old veteran will welcome Brooks to the flyweight MMA ranks at ONE Fight Night 26 this coming Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While McLaren may not have the same folkstyle wrestling credentials, he's not a slouch in the department either.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Lightning' explained why he can neutralize 'The Monkey God's greatest asset:

"I think my style is unique. My style is grind, mean, and battle-tested. It's wrestling for MMA. It's not wrestling for wrestling. So I think that's the main difference in our wrestling games is that mine's adapted for MMA."

Reece McLaren's impeccable ground game has indeed been proven in the home of martial arts, with seven of his 10 victories coming by way of finishes.

The Australian star's sharp takedowns are made even more lethal now that his striking has improved immensely.

Plus, the CMBT Training Centre affiliate is not afraid to fight off his back and has plenty of submissions in his arsenal.

Reece McLaren says Jarred Brooks is too small to pose a real threat

While Reece McLaren acknowledges Jarred Brooks' elite strength and conditioning, he doubts he'll have the same success at 135 pounds.

'The Monkey God' is already one of the shortest fighters at strawweight to begin with. As such, 'Lightning' believes the American's small stature will prevent him from bridging the gap once they share the Lumpinee ring.

"His height. Height and reach, for sure [will be his weakness]," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US primetime.

