  "Please don't rap" - Reece McLaren's hilarious request to Jarred Brooks ahead of crucial pairing at ONE Fight Night 26

"Please don't rap" - Reece McLaren's hilarious request to Jarred Brooks ahead of crucial pairing at ONE Fight Night 26

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Nov 19, 2024 16:20 GMT
Reece McLaren (left) fights Jarred Brooks (right) at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6. [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Reece McLaren (left) fights Jarred Brooks (right) at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6. [Photos via ONE Championship]

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA competitor Reece McLaren has one special request for interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks not to do before their 135-pound MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

Asked about whether he will go along with Brooks' signature pre-fight trash talk or not in an exclusive interview with Sportkseeda MMA, 'Lightning' stated:

"Please don't rap. We'll see if he does come up or anything, and we'll have rebuttals for it. We'll have some fun."
While not many fighters under the ONE banner engage in banter on the microphone as well as Brooks does, the former strawweight MMA king recently revealed that his love for trash talk stems from his competitive nature.

Meanwhile, McLaren has also had his fair share of verbal sparring matches throughout his nine-year ONE tenure but usually lets his Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) skills do most of the talking.

In 10 victories, the CMBT Training Centre product owns five submissions and will look to add Brooks to the list when they clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Reece McLaren engages Jarred Brooks in light-hearted trash talk

Reece McLaren responded to Jarred Brooks' vicious callout of him this past May during an exclusive sit-down interview with Sportskeeda MMA. The Australian said:

"Yeah. He finally indulged me in some sh*t talk. I was, you know, put on the presence of 'if you talk some sh*t with someone, and they talk sh*t back, you might get a fight,' and it seems that we talked our way into a fight here. So, I've said from the beginning, I'll say it now. [he's] too small, too short."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
