"I don't give a f**k, somebody else will" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera not concerned if Henry Cejudo shows up for UFC 292

Marlon 'Chito' Vera was recently announced as Henry Cejudo's next opponent as both fighters are looking to work their way back into the title picture coming off of losses. Immediately after the announcement, news emerged that 'Triple C' may be forced to withdraw due to a partially torn shoulder. 'Chito' is not concerned with his potential opponent's health, claiming that he will be on the card either way.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.6-ranked bantamweight stated:

"On my end, it's on. It's signed, fighter is in shape, fighter is working, the team is nice and good. We're good. We're ready to go. I'm not the type that goes into the digging. I don't give two f**ks. If he signs the contract, and he shows up on Aug. 19, epic. If not, I don't give a f**k. Somebody else will, and it doesn't matter if it's him or anybody else."

Vera continued:

"Whoever is in front of me Aug. 19, it's a wrap. I'm going to put their f**king lights off, and I'm motivated, I'm disciplined, and whoever comes out that day is gonna get stopped. Hopefully, it happens. I don't know if he's hurt. I wouldn't talk crazy if I don't really know what's going on. Just you guys know on my end, it's all done and we're ready to go."

Check out Marlon 'Chito' Vera's comments on facing Henry Cejudo at UFC 292 below:

Cejudo was returned from a three-year hiatus at UFC 288 where he challenged Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title, losing via split decision. Vera most recently fought in the main event of UFC on ESPN 43 where he was defeated by Cory Sandhagen via split decision.

Brandon Moreno reiterates his desire to face Henry Cejudo

Following his UFC 288 loss, Henry Cejudo hinted at retirement, leading to a call-out from Brandon Moreno. The flyweight champion took to Instagram, stating:

"@henry_cejudo don’t retire yet, please wait for me, I’m going to win my fight in July, and then we can finish business, main event in Mexico City, I go to 135 lbs, fuck belts, just you and me in the octagon !!"

Check out Brandon Moreno's Instagram post below:

Moreno, who used to be Cejudo's prodigy, reiterated his desire to face his friend turned foe. Speaking to Danny Segura of MMA Junkie, 'The Assassin Baby' stated:

"I don't want to disrespect (Pantoja) at all. I only left that comment because Henry was saying that he didn't know what was going to happen, that he might retire, and all I wanted to do was plant the seed like, 'Hey, don't go just yet. Wait for me and give me a chance', but beyond that, I don't have much to say. I need to focus on Alexandre because he's a serious challenge."

Check out Brandon Moreno's comments on Henry Cejudo below (starting at the 31:09 mark):

The former friends and training partners publicly fell out after Henry Cejudo did not select Brandon Moreno on his team in The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions. The flyweight champion is set to defend his title at UFC 290 against Alexandre Pantoja, the fighter that 'Triple C' selected instead of him.

